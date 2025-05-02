WWE announces big segment for SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Superstars are set to go live in less than two hours with another stop on the road to Backlash. A big in-ring return is now rumored with a certain heel star set to wrestle for the first time in over two months. Officials of the Nick Aldis-led brand have fueled speculation with the latest announcement for tonight's edition of the blue brand.

Ad

Tonight's loaded, live SmackDown is set to air from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. WWE has announced Aleister Black's return match against The Miz and LA Knight vs. Damian Priest. Randy Orton was also confirmed for a promo to address John Cena, but the Undisputed Champion is not scheduled.

Nia Jax is laser-focused on Tiffany Stratton, according to a pre-SmackDown announcement from World Wrestling Entertainment. The Irresistible Force has not wrestled in 63 days, but WWE is teasing her return to in-ring action on tonight's show as a follow-up to last week's brutal sneak attack on the Women's Champion.

Ad

Trending

"After attacking Tiffany Stratton last week, Nia Jax returns TONIGHT on #SmackDown," wrote the company with the graphic below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE has not named an opponent for Jax, but she is rumored to lock up with Naomi. Stratton fought Jade Cargill in a non-title match last week, which ended in a DQ when Naomi attacked Cargill, which allowed The Irrisistible Force to ambush Stratton. Naomi and Nia later had a few tense words backstage.

Jax last wrestled at Elimination Chamber on March 1 as she and Candice LeRae lost to Stratton and Trish Stratus. This came a week after Jax's championship rematch from Stratton's Money In the Bank cash-in victory on January 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More