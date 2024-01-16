WWE announces blockbuster segment with CM Punk and 38-year-old star for next week's RAW

WWE has announced a huge CM Punk segment for next week's episode of RAW.

In a new Instagram post, Punk recently challenged Cody Rhodes to come face-to-face with him on next week's RAW. The post took the wrestling world by storm, and fans were hopeful to see the massive superstars face off.

WWE has now announced a CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face-off for next week's edition of RAW. Punk last wrestled The American Nightmare in a singles match on December 29, 2008. That night, Punk faced Rhodes on an episode of RAW and lost the bout via a countout.

Expand Tweet

Punk and Rhodes were two of AEW's biggest stars about two years ago. A lot has changed since then. Rhodes made his big WWE return at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 and has been presented as the face of the company since then. Rhodes won a lengthy feud against Seth Rollins upon his return, followed by the 2023 Royal Rumble match. His goal is to finish the story and win the big one in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk made his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames and wants to headline 'Mania as well. It remains to be seen what happens when these two seasoned veterans come face-to-face on RAW next week.

Are you excited about this massive segment? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here