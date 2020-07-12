WWE announces bonus episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride; details revealed

The Undertaker announced his retirement in the fifth episode of the series.

WWE isn't done with the Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker's latest docuseries, "Undertaker: The Last Ride", was a show that every WWE fan lied in wait for. It was the first time that The Undertaker allowed a camera crew to follow him around for three years, giving the fans an insight into Mark Calaway's mind and lifestyle.

Undertaker: The Last Ride on WWE Network

Undertaker: The Last Ride showed us all how The Undertaker works and the effort he puts in while preparing for his epic WrestleMania matches. The docuseries followed the highs and lows of his life from 2017 and what goes on in his mind after his matches. The docuseries about The Phenom includes the build to his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and why he came out of what looked like retirement at the time.

The show revolved around The Undertaker searching for the best way to bid farewell to his thirty-year long career and the business he loves so dearly. In the fifth episode of "Undertaker: The Last Ride", The Phenom announced his retirement from Pro-Wrestling, stating that he has no desire to step into the ring.

However, before announcing his retirement, The Undertaker did say that in this business, one can never say never. He also explained that he will always be there for Vince McMahon. If The Chairman ever needed The Phenom to make an appearance in the future, The Undertaker would oblige without any hesitation.

WWE has now announced that it will release a bonus episode of the show on the WWE Network titled "Undertaker: The Last Ride - Tales From The Deadman". The episode will premiere on Sunday, July 19th. While there is not much known regarding what the episode will entail, WWE Network News has stated that it is likely a video of The Undertaker's stories during the sit-down interviews.

The Undertaker's final match in the WWE was the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The Phenom's opponent for the night was The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. The end of the match saw The Undertaker riding away on his bike after burying AJ Styles six feet under.