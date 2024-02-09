WWE announces brand new show on X/Twitter with a unique concept at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show

WWE held the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show to address the situation involving Roman Reigns, The Rock, and WrestleMania. However, there was a lot to build up to it, and a brand new show exclusive to Twitter/X has been announced.

X/Twitter was recently announced by owner Elon Musk as being the most downloaded app in the entire world. Major figures from various forms of entertainment and even journalists have used X/Twitter for Exclusive content. It looks like the sports entertainment giant is now getting involved with X in what will be a unique concept show.

Michael Cole announced "WWE Speed" on the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show. The concept of the show is simple - there will be limited-time matches to feature quick and high-paced superstars. It wasn't specified how long the matches will be. We can only guess and assume that it will be in the ballpark of five minutes.

It's certainly a concept that plays into targeting Gen Z - the demographic that the sports entertainment juggernaut undoubtedly wants to capture the most.

It will be interesting to see who gets featured on the show. Hopefully, it provides a platform for superstars like Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and Dragon Lee, among others.

