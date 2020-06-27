WWE announces Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman in a 'Wyatt Swamp Fight' for Extreme Rules

Braun Strowman had a sinister challenge for Bray Wyatt on SmackDown.

The two Superstars are set to meet in a non-title match at Extreme Rules.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will lock horns at the upcoming PPV

As confirmed on this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will lock horns with Bray Wyatt in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. However, this time, Strowman's Universal Championship won't be on the line.

The show featured a segment during which Braun Strowman addressed Bray Wyatt's recent actions as the latter has been taking quite a few trips down the memory lane. From sharing pictures of the good old days of the Wyatt Family to bringing their history in their last title match, Bray Wyatt insisted on using the past to manipulate the champion.

However, it appears that Braun Strowman is no longer interested in visiting those days when he used to be an ally of Bray Wyatt. At SmackDown, we saw Braun Strowman enter the ring and laid out a challenge for Bray Wyatt, and this is what the 'Monster Among Men' had to say:

"You say Bray, you want to go home. Do you want to go to the place of your creation? Let's go. Because I am ready to turn it into the place of your destruction, one more time. Bray, let's go home."

Bray Wyatt's rivalry with Braun Strowman

Interestingly enough, the vignette that was played right after Braun Strowman cut his promo, included snakes and the Monster Among Men replicated that in his expressions. The segment also ended with the sinister laugh that is often used during Bray Wyatt's promo.

Despite the fact that the WWE Universal Championship title won't be on the line, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are expected to lock horns in an engaging battle. They share a long history between them, and it will exciting to see how WWE are planning to use it in order to add more intensity to their storyline.

The last time these two Superstars met inside the squared circle was at the Money in the Bank PPV, but Bray didn't appear as 'The Fiend'. Therefore, Strowman picked a victory over his old ally and successfully defended his title. Not to forget, he wore the mask that Bray Wyatt had brought with himself, but he only did that to trick his opponent.

Braun Strowman's title reign has been uneventful, and he needs more interesting feuds to establish himself as a credible champion. His eventual encounter with 'The Fiend' is expected to be reserved for SummerSlam, but before that, it will be interesting to see what he has in store for Bray Wyatt when they meet in the Wyatt Swamp Fight at the upcoming PPV.