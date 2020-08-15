WWE announces Championship match for pay-per-view set for week after SummerSlam 2020

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on 23rd August 2020 and there is quite a card already set for it. However, WWE is not losing any time in preparing for the next pay-per-view event on its calendar, WWE Payback.

WrestleVotes revealed in July that WWE had added WWE Payback to their schedule, which is set to take place only a week after SummerSlam, on 30th August.

For whatever reason, WWE has added an additional PPV to the schedule, ONE week after SummerSlam.



Payback will take place August 30th. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 30, 2020

Now, WWE has announced the first match that will be taking place on that card. Sasha Banks and Bayley, who currently hold the Women's Tag Team Championships in WWE, will be putting their titles on the line at WWE Payback.

Golden Role Models set to defend Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Payback

In a report from WWE, it has been confirmed that Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE Payback the week after SummerSlam on 30th August.

Currently, it is not clear who Sasha Banks and Bayley will be facing at the event, but apparently, they are not backing down from any sort of competition.

WWE's announcement of Payback has been rather confusing as it's taking place only a week after SummerSlam and will not really have time to build any hype for the matches. It is being seen as a Network Special, and the opponents for the Golden Role Models may be decided after SummerSlam.

Before they can get to Payback though, it is not clear how much of their gold they will be holding at the time. At WWE SummerSlam, Asuka is already set to challenge Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's title. On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, there was another upset as Asuka turned out to be a part of the Triple Brand Battle Royal. She then went on to defeat everyone else involved, and as a result, will be the one challenging Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title as well.

Advertisement

With Sasha Banks and Bayley, both set to face Asuka at WWE SummerSlam, the Empress of Tomorrow may well walk out of the event as the Double Women's Champion.