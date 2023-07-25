WWE announces date and location for Brock Lesnar's return 

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will make his return to the company next week.

The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to compete at SummerSlam next month, where he will take on his current rival, Cody Rhodes, for the third time. On the red brand this week, The American Nightmare cut a promo in the ring stating that he wants to embarrass The Beast Incarnate at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This was after the former Universal Champion assaulted him in front of his family last week.

It was confirmed that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE on the July 31 episode of RAW next week in Kennewick, Washington. Cody Rhodes is also advertised for the show, so there's a chance that the two stars could be involved in another brawl.

Brock Lesnar ignited the feud when he attacked Cody Rhodes the night after WrestleMania 39 when they were supposed to team up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. They faced each other at Backlash and Night of Champions, accumulating one win each.

Last week on RAW, The Beast accepted Cody's challenge for a match at SummerSlam. It'll be interesting to see what he does when he returns next week.

