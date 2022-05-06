WWE has listed several dates for summer 2022

WWE announced additional dates for several shows throughout the summer.

After record-breaking earnings from the year, WWE is at an all-time high. WrestleMania 38 has recently become the most-watched WrestleMania of all time, in terms of numbers on domestic and international platforms. The event did wonders, which led to Vince McMahon and company adding more shows for the year.

On May 6th, WWE announced 30 additional shows throughout their 2022 summer schedule. It marks the largest number of WWE events since their return to the road. The schedule includes:

Friday, June 24: SmackDown® – Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Saturday, June 25: Saturday Night’s Main Event® – Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas

Saturday, June 25: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas

Sunday, June 26: Sunday Stunner® – Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas

Sunday, June 26: Sunday Stunner – Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas

Monday, June 27: Raw® – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas

Friday, July 1: SmackDown – Footprint Center in Phoenix

Sunday, July 3: Sunday Stunner – Tucson Arena in Tucson, Ariz.

Monday, July 4: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Friday, July 8: SmackDown – Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas

Saturday, July 9: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, La.

Saturday, July 9: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Sunday, July 10: Sunday Stunner – Reno Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Sunday, July 10: Sunday Stunner – Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas

Monday, July 11: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

Friday, July 15: SmackDown – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Saturday, July 16: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

Saturday, July 16: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Sunday, July 17: Sunday Stunner – Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sunday, July 17: Sunday Stunner – FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Monday, July 18: Raw – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Friday, July 22: SmackDown – TD Garden in Boston

Saturday, July 23: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

Sunday, July 24: Sunday Stunner – Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y.

Monday, July 25: Raw – Madison Square Garden in New York City

Friday, July 29: SmackDown – State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Monday, August 1: Raw – Toyota Center in Houston

Friday, August 19: SmackDown – Bell Centre in Montreal, QC

Saturday, August 20: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Leon’s Centre in Kingston, ON

Saturday, August 20: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON

Sunday, August 21: Sunday Stunner – Budweiser Gardens in London, ON

Sunday, August 21: Sunday Stunner – Videotron Centre in Quebec City, QC

Monday, August 22: Raw – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON

It's safe to say WWE has a busy schedule ahead of them as the additional shows will keep the WWE Superstars on the road for a bit longer than expected.

WWE revealed SummerSlam 2022 logo

SummerSlam has been one of the big four premium live events for over three decades. The biggest party of the summer will be heading to Nashville, Tennessee in July. Several major superstars will be competing at the premium live event.

WWE recently unveiled a new logo for the biggest recent of the summer in Tennessee. The company often likes to reinvent themselves by creating new logos, designs, and presentations for their existing and upcoming events and shows.

What are your thoughts on the additional summer shows? Will this year's SummerSlam be the biggest of all time? Let us know in the comments!

