WWE announces first-ever pay-per-view on New Year's Day for 2022

WWE broadcasted this week's episode of SmackDown from two different locations. The show was primarily in Cleveland, while a couple of matches took place at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. WWE made an interesting announcement at the event.

Angelo Dawkins defeated Chad Gable in front of a sea of humanity before Bianca Belair successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella. After her victory, the EST of WWE told the crowd that the company had a special announcement to make and introduced basketball player, Trae Young.

The Atlanta Hawks star announced that, for the first-time ever, WWE will hold a pay-per-view event on New Year's Day in 2022. The show will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. WWE has issued a press release on the pay-per-view announcement.

Right after her win at #RollingLoud, @BiancaBelairWWE introduced @ATLHawks All-Star @TheTraeYoung to make an epic announcement...



WWE will host its first-ever New Year's Day pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1 in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/Ix22DQBldO — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2021

The pay-per-view will stream live at 8 pm ET on New Year's Day on Peacock in the United States, Sony LIV in India, and WWE Network everywhere else. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, August 27th at 10 am ET.

What will WWE name the New Year's Day pay-per-view?

As mentioned earlier, this will be WWE's first-ever pay-per-view taking place on New Year's Day. However, the company has held such shows at the start of the year before. 2022 won't be the first year in which Royal Rumble isn't the first WWE pay-per-view on the calendar.

The company held the RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, New Year's Revolution within the first ten days of 2005, 2006, and 2007. So perhaps WWE could be bringing the name back for the New Year's Day event in 2022.

New Year's Revolution has featured some memorable moments for WWE, none more so than Edge's Money in the Bank cash-in on John Cena.

If the company pulls off a moment nearly as big as that on January 1st, 2022, the event will be a major success. WWE is yet to confirm the name of the pay-per-view and we may get more information about the event in the coming few days.

