WWE announces first major stadium event in the United Kingdom 

WWE today announced its first major stadium event in the United Kingdom in over three decades.

The show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 3rd September 2022, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Exclusive pre-registration details for the event are already available on the website.

The official press release mentioned the following:

“Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world,” said John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events. “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

Citing Cardiff as a cultural and sporting destination and the Principality Stadium as a multi-faceted host, the Stadium Manager stated:

"We're extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is testament to the stadium's reputation as a world class venue,” said Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager. “Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtably offer fans an unrivalled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff."

The press release also highlighted that further details pertaining to the event would be available at the earliest.

WWE scheduled tours in the UK for April 2022

A month ago, the company announced Live Events in Newcastle and London on 28th and 30th April 2022, respectively. Ticket sales have commenced, and further details are available on the official website.

Superstars across RAW and SmackDown, including Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Sheamus are expected to be part of the Live Events in the United Kingdom.

