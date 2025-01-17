WWE announces first-time-ever match for Jimmy Uso

By Marc Middleton
Modified Jan 17, 2025 22:26 GMT
Jimmy Uso is all smiles on WWE SmackDown
Jimmy Uso is all smiles on WWE SmackDown (Photo credit: WWE.com)

WWE has booked several first-time-ever bouts and dream matches as of late, with many more on the horizon. Jimmy Uso is a tag team legend with several impressive singles victories as well. With just two big one-on-one matches in the last year, WWE is planning for the older Uso to face another top star.

Big Jim has had just two televised singles matches in the last year. After losing to brother Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL, Jimmy was booted from The Bloodline by youngest brother Solo Sikoa. He returned from hiatus in October but was defeated by Sikoa on SmackDown, thanks to his henchmen. There was one Solo vs. Jimmy rematch at a non-televised event in December, but Uso also came up short there.

HIM vs. JIM for the first time is now official. Carmelo Hayes remains focused on main roster success, and now he has announced a match against Uso tonight. The four-time NXT champion mentioned the match was booked by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, then taunted Uso over his WrestleMania XL loss.

Trending
"Alright... I got done talking to Slick Nick, and you know I always get my way. So, tonight it's gonna be Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, and Big Jim... make sure you bring them working shoes, and not those shoes you wore at WrestleMania 40," Carmelo Hayes said.

Tonight's loaded SmackDown episode will air live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The following has also been announced: the return of Solo Sikoa, Naomi and Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae and Nia Jax, Los Garza vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, plus Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
