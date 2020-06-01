WWE's RAW Talk is back

WWE, just a few hours back announced the return of its show RAW Talk. For those of you that have forgotten, RAW Talk was a talk show that aired after RAW exclusive PPVs. WWE has decided to bring back the show after a two-year hiatus.

In the excitement of announcing the show on the network, WWE has named Charlie Caruso and Samoa Joe as the hosts of the show. In its previous run, the show was hosted by either Caruso or Renee Young for a duration of about half an hour.

About WWE RAW Talk and its hosts

Its last show took place after the Elimination Chamber PPV back in 2018. The show has seen hosts such as WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T and Jerry "The King" Lawler also actively taking part.

Samoa Joe has been taking over RAW commentary and has been widely acclaimed by the fans for the new role that he has dawned. His proneness to injuries has made his appearances in the ring sporadic but the WWE Universe is happy watching him call the in-ring action. Caruso on the other hand has been a well-known face in the world of WWE for her backstage interviews.

In addition to RAW Talk, WWE had another talk show called Talking Smack that aired after SmackDown's weekly episodes and its respective PPVs. This show was usually hosted by Renee Young and former SmackDown GM, Daniel Bryan.

Both these shows were highly appreciated by the WWE fans as this was a platform for storylines and feuds to deepen. This also was a chance for WWE Superstars to react to their latest matches.

There is no update on whether WWE will be bringing back Talking Smack along with RAW Talk. But for now, RAW Talk can be watched free of charge on the WWE Network.

We are excited to see what WWE has planned on the comeback episode of its very famous talk show. Will we be seeing known faces such as Jason Jordan? We may even witness seeds of a new feud being sown.

We will have to wait to find out.