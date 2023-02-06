WWE announces a huge segment featuring Bayley and Toxic Attraction

WWE has announced a huge segment featuring main roster star Bayley and popular faction Toxic Attraction.

The Role Model will be returning to NXT this Tuesday for a special edition of "Ding Dong Hello." Her guests on the show will be Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who were recently unsuccessful in winning the NXT Women's Title at Vengeance Day.

Bayley, a former WWE NXT Women's Champion herself, is currently feuding with Becky Lynch on the main roster. But it looks like she is set to play a major role in Toxic Attraction's next major storyline in NXT.

Roxanne Perez recently spoke about her relationship with WWE star Bayley

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently detailed her off-screen relationship with Bayley.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Under the Ring podcast, Perez mentioned that The Role Model took her, Cora Jade, and other NXT stars under her wing.

“There’s a couple people, but one that really sticks out to me is Bayley. While she was down in the PC for rehab, we kind of got close. She kind of took me, Cora [Jade], Jacy Jane, and Indi Hartwell under her wing and she gave us so much advice.”

Perez further termed Bayley, her "big sister."

“She’s so awesome. She was always so open to me going up to her and asking her wrestling questions or even just life questions. She’s been like a big sister to me and it’s cool because I’ve looked up to her for so long.”

Bayley will be in action on this week's RAW as she prepares to face arch-rival Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match, which was originally scheduled for RAW 30.

