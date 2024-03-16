WWE announces a huge segment between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for next week's SmackDown

WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will finally come face-to-face on next week's episode of SmackDown.

The main event of Night Two at WrestleMania 40 is now seeemingly set in stone and will feature Rhodes challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the stipulations for that match will be decided by the result of a mega tag match the previous night. The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins will face The Great One and Reigns in this match to decide the conditions for the main event. Cody earlier won his second Royal Rumble match to earn his shot at The Tribal Chief.

On SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Rhodes and Reigns will cross paths next week on the blue brand. This will also mark Reigns' return to WWE television after missing this week's show. However, tonight did feature the newest member of The Bloodline, The Rock, who performed a classic concert, for the WWE Universe to take shots at Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two. The closing stages of the match saw a Solo Sikoa interference, where he hit Rhodes with a Samoan Spike. This allowed Reigns to retain his title.

Expand Tweet

Ever since this devastating loss, The American Nightmare has been hoping to 'finish the story' and will have maybe one last chance, if The Great One has his way, to do so in a few weeks. The Tribal Chief, meanwhile, will be hoping to extend his historic title reign.

Poll : Who do you think will get the upperhand on SmackDown? Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes 0 votes View Discussion