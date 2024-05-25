WWE announces Hulk Hogan return date

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history, if not the biggest in the mainstream world. WWE is now involved in the legend making a special appearance at an event in the near future.

The Hulkster rarely appears at conventions. He was previously advertised for the first-ever Fanatics Fest, but now WWE is helping with the appearance. It was announced during today's King and Queen of the Ring PLE that Hogan will be appearing along with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.

Fanatics Fest will take place in New York City from Friday, August 16, to Sunday, August 18, at the Javits Center. The three-day tickets are priced at $152.58 for adults and $76.29 for kids. Single-day tickets are $58.68 for adults and $35.21 for kids. WWE is an official partner of Fanatics, which runs the Shop website.

Hogan is scheduled to appear all weekend, while The American Nightmare and The Eradicator are scheduled for that Sunday. The Superstars will participate in a live panel, in addition to taking photos and signing autographs.

The Immortal is currently signed to a World Wrestling Entertainment Legends contract. He appeared live in January 2023 to open the RAW 30th Anniversary episode, then appeared in a pre-taped video this past January to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Hulkamania.

