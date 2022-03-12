WWE announces interesting Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar segment for next week's SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are scheduled for a major segment on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The duo will face off in a "Winner Takes All" match to unify the WWE and Universal titles at WrestleMania 38. This will be the third outing between the two men at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Mere days ahead of the big showdown, Reigns and Lesnar are set to confront each other on WWE TV. As per the promotion's latest tweet, the two behemoths will "collide" on next week's edition of SmackDown.

WWE is heavily promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE is pulling out all the stops to hype up the WrestleMania 38 encounter between Reigns and Lesnar. The company has dubbed it "The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time," a tagline that hasn't sat well with fans.

Beginning in 1985, WrestleMania is the biggest annual pro wrestling attraction and has a rich history attached to it. The event witnessed a bunch of epic in-ring bouts, like The Rock vs. Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant, The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, and many more.

So far, only two WWE feuds have been settled on three separate occasions at WrestleMania: Austin and The Rock had singles matches at WrestleMania 15, 17, and 19. Triple H and The Undertaker faced off at WrestleMania 17, 27, and 28. It remains to be seen if Lesnar vs. Reigns manages to live up to the hype that WWE is creating for it.

As far as next week's SmackDown goes, one wonders what will happen between the two arch-rivals. A "collide" could probably mean that Reigns and Lesnar will engage in an all-out brawl. With The Usos lurking in the corner, it wouldn't be an easy task for Lesnar to take out The Tribal Chief on his own.

What are your expectations from next week's SmackDown? Who will come out on top if Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns get into a fight next week? Sound off in the comment section!

