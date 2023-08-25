WWE announces Iyo Sky's first title defense for SmackDown

Iyo Sky had a poetic win at WWE SummerSlam 2023 when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the same event when she made her debut for the main roster nearly a year ago. Today, the company announced Sky's first title defense as the Women's Champion on SmackDown.

Last year, Iyo Sky debuted for the main roster when she appeared at the Biggest Party of The Summer and aligned with Bayley and Dakota Kai to form Damage CTRL. The Genius of The Sky was successful on Monday Night RAW alongside Kai as the Women's Tag Team Champions.

After winning the WWE Women's Championship, Iyo Sky and Bayley took a loss on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown when they faced Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Today, the company announced Sky's first title defense on SmackDown against the LWO's Zelina Vega.

"TOMORROW NIGHT on #SmackDown @Iyo_SkyWWE puts the WWE Women's Championship on the line against @ZelinaVegaWWE!"

Interestingly, Zelina Vega had two victories over Sky in singles action before she became the Women's Champion. Despite the record, The Genius of The Sky is likely the heavy favourite to walk out of the show as champion.

Former Champion spoke about Iyo Sky's cash-in from WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this year, Damage CTRL was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown for the first time during the annual draft. There was tension between Sky and Bayley for a couple of weeks, but it all went away when The Genius of The Sky won the Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair was devasted to lose another title at SummerSlam. Speaking to Mike Jones, Bianca Belair spoke about her title win at the Biggest Party of The Summer followed by The Genius of The Sky's cash-in. Check it out:

"I was champion for 90 seconds. I try to laugh about it to keep my spirits high. I always say, it still counts. At the end of the day, IYO SKY came out, she cashed in on me after I had gone through a 30-minute match with an injured knee. I'm not making excuses for it. If I was IYO SKY, I would have probably done the same thing, that's what being Ms. Money in the Bank is all about," Belair said.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Iyo Sky and Damage CTRL brutally attacked Belair backstage and targeted her injured leg. As it seems WWE has written Belair off TV for the near future, the EST's revenge may have to wait.

