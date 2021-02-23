WWE announces major broadcasting deal for Canada

WWE has expanded its broadcasting deal in Canada and made significant strides to showcase more of its product in the country. Sportsnet and WWE announced the expanded agreement to air NXT on Sportsnet 360 and SN Now from this Wednesday.

The step will be a big one to expand WWE's products in Canada. It comes on the heels of a substantial 10-year broadcasting deal with Sportsnet in 2014.

Sportsnet hockey personality Steve "Dangle" Glynn broke the news. NXT will be airing live on Sportsnet 360 and SN Now in Canada, making it easier for the WWE Universe to catch episodes of the Black and Gold brand.

"Now we can watch more of it. Today Sportsnet and the WWE announced an expanded agreement. NXT will be broadcasting live every Wednesday at 8 PM EST on Sportsnet 360 and SN Now."

BIG WRESTLING NEWS from the guy @EdgeRatedR speared with words last week: NXT is now airing live on @Sportsnet 360 and SN Now every Wednesday at 8pm ET! pic.twitter.com/OuPHI3UsRW — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) February 22, 2021

WWE will also continue airing Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Main Event, and This Week in WWE on Sportsnet. Sportsnet will also distribute pay-per-views live and is the distribution partner for the WWE Network in Canada.

Triple H comments on WWE's new deal with Sportsnet in Canada

Triple H, the man behind NXT, commented on WWE's new deal to broadcast the show live on Sportsnet in Canada. He talked about the fans in Canada and how they had been behind NXT since the first day of the show.

“Our fans in Canada have been all in on NXT since day one. We’re thrilled about this expanded partnership with Sportsnet which will help us grow NXT’s reach throughout the country and introduce even more fans to the newest generation of WWE Superstars.”

WWE NXT has become the home of some of the younger and more promising stars on the WWE roster. Be it Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Io Shirai, Mercedes Martinez, amongst many others, the NXT roster is packed with some talented Superstars.