WWE announces major championship match for next week's RAW

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line next week.

There were two title matches on the red brand this week. Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston, while Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

During SmackDown last Friday night, Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors dethroned Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the second time. The duo took on Natalya and Tegan Nox in a non-title tag team match this week, which they won.

Expand Tweet

During a backstage segment, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance revealed that they would get their rematch for the Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW next week, and the bout was made official during the show.

Three out of five members of Damage CTRL are titleholders, as IYO SKY is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see whether The Kabuki Warriors emerge victorious next week on RAW.

Do you think Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will recapture the Women's Tag Team Titles? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here