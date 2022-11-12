WWE announces that major championship match will open SmackDown

WWE has announced that The Usos vs. The New Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships will open this week's episode of SmackDown.

It was revealed prior to Crown Jewel that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will challenge the winner of the Usos vs. Brawling Brutes at the premium live event on the blue brand this week. The New Day holds the record for longest reigning tag team champions in the history of the company, which stands at 483 days.

The current champions are The Usos, and they have held the SmackDown tag titles for over 480 days. They are inching closer to breaking the record, and Kingston and Woods want to prevent that from happening. WWE made the announcement on Twitter, which you can check out below:

WWE @WWE BREAKING: The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match between The @WWEUsos and The #NewDay will KICK OFF #SmackDown BREAKING: The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match between The @WWEUsos and The #NewDay will KICK OFF #SmackDown!

The two teams have history with each other dating back years. They had a memorable Hell in a Cell match in 2017 for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Each team holds victories over the other one, so this will be a tough contest.

If The Bloodline members retain the titles on SmackDown tonight, they will go on to become the longest-reigning tag team champions in the history of WWE.

