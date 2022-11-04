WWE announces major event for WrestleMania weekend lineup

WWE has announced that NXT Stand and Deliver will take place during WrestleMania weekend.

WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood is set to take place over two nights on April 1 and April 2 from Sofi Stadium. Tickets for the show are currently available for sale via Ticketmaster.

It is WWE's biggest Premium Live Event of the year, and it makes perfect sense that NXT would also hold its Premium Live Event of the year around the same time. Therefore, WWE recently announced on its website that NXT Stand and Deliver is going to take place on Saturday, April 1.

Match cards for both events are yet to be revealed, but fans online have already started speculating as to what matches they can expect to see on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE also announced the Hall of Fame induction ceremony to take place during WrestleMania weekend

Apart from NXT Stand and Deliver, WWE has also announced that the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during WrestleMania weekend on March 31, 2023.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is WWE's way of paying homage to the legends who have worked for the company over the years. WWE usually announces the legends who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the road to WrestleMania.

Over the years, several superstars such as Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker etc, have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Over the past decade, WrestleMania has generated over $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the host cities. WWE also reported that additional WrestleMania Week will be added as the show draws closer. It will be interesting to see what those events will look like as we approach The Show of All Shows.

