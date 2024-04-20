WWE announces major match to crown new Women's World Champion after Rhea Ripley vacated the title

WWE just announced a major match will take place on RAW to crown the new Women's World Champion after Rhea Ripley vacated the title.

Ever since joining Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has unleashed her full potential. This saw her capture the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 39 last year. Following this win, she went on a dominant winning streak. Ripley had the women's division on lockdown for a year as no one could take the title from her.

She even walked into WrestleMania 40 as champion and successfully defended against Becky Lynch. However, following The Show of Shows, Ripley was jumped by Liv Morgan backstage. As a result, Rhea announced on RAW this week that she suffered a serious injury and would be out of action for several months. Hence, she vacated her Women's World Championship.

Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that a battle royal will take place next week on RAW to determine the new Women's World Champion. The promo clip featured Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Natalya, and other stars.

It will be interesting to see who will win the battle royal and the Women's World Championship next week on RAW.

