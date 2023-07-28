WWE announces major show in September

WWE recently announced that a massive show is set to take place in September.

The promotion just announced its next premium live event for NXT called NXT No Mercy. The show is set to take place on September 30 in Bakersville, California. Tickets for the show start at $20.

The last No Mercy Premium Live Event took place six years ago in 2017 and was main evented by Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman battling over the Universal Championship.

WWE has now decided to bring back the premium live event for its NXT brand. This isn't the first time that the company has brought back a defunct show for NXT. They previously brought back Halloween Havoc and Vengeance Day for the NXT brand.

As of writing, the promotion has not confirmed any matches for the show, nor has any superstar been advertised, but that should all fall in place as we head closer to the show.

WWE NXT's next big show is the Great American Bash

NXT is all set to host the Great American Bash, which will take place on July 30 in Cedar Park, Texas. This year's show will be main evented by Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov, who will battle for the NXT Championship.

NXT finished adding the final set of matches for Great American Bash this week during their weekly television show. One of the most anticipated matches of the night will see Dominik Mysterio defend his NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. Tiffany Stratton is also all set to defend her title against Thea Hail in a Submission match.

Once NXT Great American Bash is concluded, all focus will be on the next premium live event NXT No Mercy.

