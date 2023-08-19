WWE announces major tag team match for SmackDown

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. All the buzz surrounding the show is surrounding Hall of Famer Edge and what may be his final match for the company.

However, Edge's potential retirement isn't only news keeping fans on their toes. WWE has announced the return of Bianca Belair after she missed the SummerSlam fallout episode last week. The EST of WWE regained the Women's Championship from Asuka at The Biggest Party of the Summer, only to drop it moments later to IYO SKY, who cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract.

Bianca Belair will team up with Charlotte Flair to take on IYO SKY and Bayley. What's fascinating is that this match shortly follows teases of The EST and The Queen going at it one-on-one in the buildup to SummerSlam. Perhaps now, WWE will delay those plans.

Dakota Kai returned to television at Summerslam to celebrate IYO SKY's first world title win. She may be a part of tonight's episode as well, though she probably won't perform in the ring as she is still on the road to recovery.

Last week, Charlotte Flair and Asuka faced each other in the opening contest but the match was cut short thanks to a timely interference by Damage CTRL who sought to establish dominance following IYO's big win. The faction, once believed to be splitting up, has now become stronger than ever after the Japanese star's title win.

Will IYO SKY's reign be brought to a screeching halt by Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair or even Asuka? Sound off in the comments section below!

