WWE announces major title match for next week's RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship next week. The last time they defended the titles was on the December 18, 2023, episode of the red brand against The Creed Brothers' Brutus Creed and Julius Creed.

On RAW this week, The Judgment Day was involved in a backstage segment where Rhea Ripley revealed that her stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest will put their Undisputed WWETag Team Championship on the line next week Monday against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY.

The Judgment Day is undoubtedly the biggest group on RAW, and one of the top groups in the entire company. They've been champions for nearly 100 days, and they've defended the title four times so far.

DIY was recently involved in a feud with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of IMPERIUM, and they came out victorious in that feud. They have held tag team gold before, and they have a chance to dethrone The Judgment Day next week. It'll be interesting to see what happens on the show.

