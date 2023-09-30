WWE announces major triple threat championship match for Fastlane

On this week's episode of SmackDown, it was said that IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at Fastlane.

The Genius of the Sky successfully defended the title against The Empress of Tomorrow the previous week and emerged victorious. She now has a more difficult task, as she will have to defend it against two other superstars in the same match at the upcoming premium live event.

On WWE SmackDown this week, IYO SKY was at the ringside for Bayley's match against Charlotte Flair. Dakota Kai was there as well, although she's still injured and not ready to compete. Before the match got underway, The Queen cut a promo on The Role Model by stating that she was a member of the Four Horsewomen yet she's happy being on the sidelines and happily carrying IYO's title.

Bayley lost the match in a few minutes via a pinfall after being hit with a spear. After the match, Damage CTRL surrounded Flair while she was alone in the ring. Asuka then came out and the heel faction backed away.

Expand Tweet

The Empress of Tomorrow said something in Japanese, and Bayley proceeded to announce that IYO SKY will face Flair and Asuka in a triple-threat match at WWE Fastlane.

Who do you think will walk away with the title? Sound off in the comments below!