WWE announces major upcoming event for July

WWE just announced that The Great American Bash will take place in July.

The company is airing NXT Battleground tonight from Lowell, Massachusetts. The show is set to feature Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker in the main event. We will also get to see the crowning of a new NXT Women's Champion as Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton square off in one of the most anticipated matches of the night.

The show got off to a good start with the NXT North American Championship as Wes Lee was able to successfully defend his title. As of writing this article, the best match of the night turned out to be the last man standing encounter between Dijak and Ilja Dragunov.

Although Battleground is still ongoing, the company has already announced the next premium live event for NXT. During the show, WWE confirmed that The Great American Bash will take place in Cedar Park, Texas, on Sunday, July 30.

Since the announcement was just made, no matches have been confirmed for the show. Given that there are still two months left, WWE will have plenty of time to build a stacked card for the show. It will be interesting to see what the main event scene for The Great American Bash looks like after tonight.

