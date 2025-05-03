WWE announces massive championship match for Backlash 

A championship match involving multiple stars has been confirmed for WWE Backlash. Jacob Fatu's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line at the show.

The Samoan Werewolf defeated The Megastar at WrestleMania 41 to capture the gold. Last week on the blue brand, Knight confronted Solo Sikoa and Jacob during their in-ring segment. He told the champion that he wanted his rematch, but Drew McIntyre came out.

The Scottish Warrior mentioned that he wanted to challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship but Randy Orton jumped the line, so he came out to face Jacob Fatu instead. A number one contender's match between McIntyre and LA Knight was set for the show, however, it ended via DQ after Priest attacked Drew, giving the latter the win.

Damian Priest and LA faced each other in a singles match on SmackDown this week, and Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu interfered in the match and attacked both stars.

During a backstage segment, Nick Aldis announced that Jacob Fatu will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a fatal 4-way at WWE Backlash. His opponents str Drew, LA, and Damian Priest.

This will not be an easy task for Jacob Fatu, as he doesn't need to be pinned to lose his title. Backlash is set to take place next week, and it'll be interesting to see whether a new champion will be crowned.

