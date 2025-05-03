WWE announces massive championship match for Backlash 

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 03, 2025 06:47 GMT
Backlash is next week ((Image via WWE.com)
Backlash is next week ((Image via WWE.com)

A championship match involving multiple stars has been confirmed for WWE Backlash. Jacob Fatu's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line at the show.

Ad

The Samoan Werewolf defeated The Megastar at WrestleMania 41 to capture the gold. Last week on the blue brand, Knight confronted Solo Sikoa and Jacob during their in-ring segment. He told the champion that he wanted his rematch, but Drew McIntyre came out.

The Scottish Warrior mentioned that he wanted to challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship but Randy Orton jumped the line, so he came out to face Jacob Fatu instead. A number one contender's match between McIntyre and LA Knight was set for the show, however, it ended via DQ after Priest attacked Drew, giving the latter the win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Damian Priest and LA faced each other in a singles match on SmackDown this week, and Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu interfered in the match and attacked both stars.

During a backstage segment, Nick Aldis announced that Jacob Fatu will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a fatal 4-way at WWE Backlash. His opponents str Drew, LA, and Damian Priest.

This will not be an easy task for Jacob Fatu, as he doesn't need to be pinned to lose his title. Backlash is set to take place next week, and it'll be interesting to see whether a new champion will be crowned.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications