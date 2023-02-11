WWE announces massive match for Ronda Rousey's return ahead of Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey surprised the WWE Universe when she made her return to weekly programming on last night's SmackDown. She immediately made a statement alongside Shayna Baszler. Today, WWE announced that Rousey and Baszler will take on Natalya and Shotzi Blackheart on next week's show.

Last year, Ronda Rousey dominated the women's division on the blue brand as she won the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions. On the final SmackDown of 2022, she lost her title to a returning Charlotte Flair after previously defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez successfully just minutes before.

Last night, she made her return to the company after weeks of hiatus and took out Natalya and Shotzi Blackheart. Today, WWE announced that Ronda Rousey will team up with the Queen of Spades to take on the team of Natalya and Shotzi ahead of Elimination Chamber. Check it out:

It seems to be the beginning of the Baddest Woman on the Planet's journey in the WWE women's tag team division.

Ronda Rousey is reportedly set to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39

Since making her debut for the company, Ronda Rousey has spent most of her time in the women's singles division, where she has been a challenger and champion on RAW and SmackDown for months and won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Last month, she went on a hiatus after losing her second SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair. According to a new report from WON, Rousey and Shayna Baszler will go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team titles is also locked in for WrestleMania 39.



- WON Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team titles is also locked in for WrestleMania 39.- WON https://t.co/wPCHYPprdD

It will be interesting to see how the Baddest Woman on the Planet works as a tag team wrestler in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions with Nia Jax during the Thunderdome Era.

Do you think Rousey and Baszler will defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes