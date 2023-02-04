WWE announces massive match for SmackDown to determine Gunther's next challenger

Gunther had one of the best weeks of any superstar in the company as he made history at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in San Antonio, Texas. WWE announced that a Fatal-4-Way will take place on SmackDown next week to determine The Ring General's next challenger.

Last year, Gunther began his reign of dominance and terror on the blue brand when he won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet. He went on to defeat former World and Universal Champions such as Sheamus and Braun Strowman to keep his title.

It looks like WWE is running out of superstars who could give a worthy fight to The Ring General for his title. Following this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE announced a massive Fatal-4-Way match featuring Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar, with the winner becoming the new number-one contender for the IC title.

It will be interesting to see who, if any, will beat The Ring General as he crosses over 240 days as the Intercontinental Champion in the company.

Gunther set the record for the most amount of time spent during a Royal Rumble match

Gunther had a stellar run on the Black and Gold brand in the UK before moving to the US. The Ring General once held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for over 870 days before making his way to the main roster.

Last year, The Ring General, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, made their official move to the main roster when they joined SmackDown. He quickly dethroned Ricochet by winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Last week, he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at Number 1. He gave the performance of a lifetime as he battled it out till the very end, becoming the final superstar to get eliminated by the winner, Cody Rhodes.

Gunther set a new record as he spent over 70 minutes in the rumble match and became the runner-up of the match after starting at Number 1. It will be interesting to see what's next for the champion ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Do you think The Ring General should become the next WWE or Universal Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 13905 votes