WWE announces massive name to appear on SmackDown

WWE had its biggest two-night event of the year at SoFi Stadium, but the aftermath of the event disappointed many fans across the globe. Recently, the company announced that Triple H will appear on SmackDown.

Over the past week, the landscape of the company has changed drastically with the return of Vince McMahon and the new deal with Endeavor that will change the face of sports entertainment for years to come.

However, fans were extremely disappointed as McMahon's return reportedly led to several last-minute changes on RAW after WrestleMania 39, which dishearted fans around the world due to its poor creative choices.

Recently, the company announced that Triple H will be making an appearance on this week's SmackDown to address the WWE Universe. Last Monday, The Game kicked off RAW after WrestleMania 39 and told fans that they're not going anywhere.

Currently, there is no news on Vince McMahon's involvement with the upcoming show from the blue brand. It will be interesting to see what important message Hunter has in store for fans at the end of WrestleMania weekend.

