WWE announces massive Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline match for upcoming event 

WWE has announced that Randy Orton will be involved in a match against The Bloodline on SmackDown this week.

The Apex Predator made a long-awaited return to the company at Survivor Series last month, where he helped Cody Rhodes' team defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames match.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, he signed with the blue brand and was involved in a brawl with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. LA Knight came to his aid, and The Viper stood tall in the end.

WWE recently took to X (Twitter) to announce that Randy Orton will team up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline on the Tribute To The Troops episode of SmackDown.

Randy Orton wants to break Ric Flair and John Cena's record

The Viper is one the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE. He's a 14-time world champion, a former Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion. He has also headlined WrestleMania multiple times.

The record for most world title reigns is currently held by Ric Flair and John Cena at 16. This means that Randy Orton only needs to win three more world titles to break the record.

In a recent appearance on IMPAULSIVE, Orton stated that he wants to add more accolades to his list of accomplishments and that he wouldn't mind breaking the record.

"Oh, of course, I want to do everything I can, man. Longevity is always the number one goal for me. And being able to go home, play with my kids, and not be in pain, right? That'd be the ultimate goal. But as many accomplishments I can accomplish in WWE, the more, the better."

Randy is expected to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble next month. It'll be interesting to see whether that comes to fruition.

