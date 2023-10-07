WWE announces massive return of 14-time world champion to SmackDown next week

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Triple H will return next Friday.

The last time The Game appeared on the blue brand was during Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration in June. He unveiled the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt during the show and handed it to The Tribal Chief.

Next week will be the season premiere of SmackDown, and Triple H will be back on TV.

Expand Tweet

The Cerebral Assassin isn't the only one scheduled to return next week. Roman Reigns will also be on SmackDown next Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

WWE Fastlane is set to take place this Saturday night. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) will team up to take on LA Knight and John Cena in a tag team match at the event.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' other cousin, Jey Uso, will join forces with Cody Rhodes to face Judgment Day. On SmackDown this week, the show ended with a massive brawl between the aforementioned stars.

It'll be interesting to see what Triple H says to the fans when he returns to the blue brand next week.

Are you excited for Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.