On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, a stipulation was announced for next week's world title match in Berlin. Nia Jax will defend her title against Michin on the blue brand next Friday.

The Irresistible Force won the title at SummerSlam earlier this month by dethroning Bayley. It was announced last week during a backstage segment on SmackDown that Michin was the #1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship. She was blindsided by the champion after her interaction with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

A video package of Michin aired during SmackDown to promote the upcoming match. She announced that next week, on the go-home episode of Bash in Berlin, she will face Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship in a Street Fight.

After the video aired, Nia Jax caught Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly trying to fix her broken crown backstage. The Irresistible Force then overheard Chelsea Green and Piper Niven gossiping about her. They were discussing Tiffany possibly cashing in on Nia. She confronted them and they quickly baled out of the scene.

It was also announced on SmackDown that Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Bash in Berlin.

