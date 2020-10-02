WWE makes monumental announcement about Roman Reigns for SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is oozing with confidence after his successful title defense over his cousin, Jey Uso, at WWE Clash of Champions.

In the aftermath of his win at the event, WWE has now announced a monumental segment for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. On Friday, Roman Reigns will officially be crowned as the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns to be crowned as the official Tribal Chief

At Clash of Champions, not only did Roman Reigns secure a dominant win over Jey Uso but The Big Dog also demanded that his cousin addressed him as the Tribal Chief. Initially, Jey refused to do so, which prompted Reigns to viciously assault the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Roman Reigns' brutal actions eventually led to the return of Jimmy Uso, who came to the aid of his brother Jey and threw in the towel to call for the bell. Instead of Jey, it was Jimmy who addressed Reigns as The Tribal Chief to conclude the main event of Clash of Champions.

The Big Dog's manager, Paul Heyman, will now conduct an official ceremony this weekend on SmackDown to cement Roman Reigns' place at the head of the table. The monumental ceremony will also crown the reigning WWE Universal Champion as the Tribal Cheif. It's unclear what Reigns has to say, especially after his win over Jey Uso.

Here is an excerpt from WWE's official announcement:

It was about more than just the title at WWE Clash of Champions. It was about asserting his place at the head of the table for Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

After successfully defending his Universal Championship, Reigns will now be officially crowned the Tribal Chief in a ceremony presided over by Paul Heyman on SmackDown this Friday. The recognition comes on the heels of The Big Dog’s brutal victory over his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions.

What will Reigns have to say about his vicious actions? And will the rest of the legendary Anoa’i family simply accept the champion’s crowning?

Now that Roman Reigns has finally turned heel, it will be interesting to see if WWE will continue with this family feud storyline. That company could potentially shift gears to return to the Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend feud for the Universal title.