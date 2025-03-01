WWE announces a new commentary team

WWE occasionally makes some big decisions regarding its commentary team. Recently, it announced a new one that, as of this writing, will feature two new members.

The new commentary team will feature long-time host, panelist, and presenter Peter Rosenberg and NXT's Assistant General Manager Robert Stone. As for the program they will be covering, it is the company's newest show, WWE Evolve.

The show will air at 8 PM ET on Wednesday on Tubi in the United States and on YouTube internationally. It will feature Performance Center trainees and the company's WWE ID acquisitions, all of whom are working towards a potential NXT call-up.

Shawn Michaels, who oversees things on NXT and serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development, confirmed recently that Peter Rosenberg will be on the commentary team. At the same time, Robert Stone revealed he got the job in an interview with PWInsider.

This news comes just weeks after the company shuffled up its existing commentary teams on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. It will be interesting to see what both Rosenberg and Stone, quite literally, bring to the table and what else the company has in store for the fans with this show.

