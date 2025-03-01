WWE announces a new commentary team

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 01, 2025 01:21 GMT
WWE has plans for a new announce team [Image credits: WWE.com and Lilian Garcia
WWE has plans. [Image credits: WWE.com and Lilian Garcia's Instagram]

WWE occasionally makes some big decisions regarding its commentary team. Recently, it announced a new one that, as of this writing, will feature two new members.

Ad

The new commentary team will feature long-time host, panelist, and presenter Peter Rosenberg and NXT's Assistant General Manager Robert Stone. As for the program they will be covering, it is the company's newest show, WWE Evolve.

The show will air at 8 PM ET on Wednesday on Tubi in the United States and on YouTube internationally. It will feature Performance Center trainees and the company's WWE ID acquisitions, all of whom are working towards a potential NXT call-up.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shawn Michaels, who oversees things on NXT and serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development, confirmed recently that Peter Rosenberg will be on the commentary team. At the same time, Robert Stone revealed he got the job in an interview with PWInsider.

This news comes just weeks after the company shuffled up its existing commentary teams on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. It will be interesting to see what both Rosenberg and Stone, quite literally, bring to the table and what else the company has in store for the fans with this show.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी