WWE announces new shows for WWE Network in January 

WWE Network has just announced its full programming line-up for January, and it seems to be a jam-packed one. It will include weekly episodes of programming, and several new episodes of original content, and a pay-per-view.

The WWE Network Twitter page announced the line-up in a Tweet. Every month typically features a slate of documentaries along with a pay-per-view event. January will be no different.

As well as the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, a schedule of brand-new original programs are set to hit the popular online service this month.

New year, new shows ... coming to @WWENetwork this month! pic.twitter.com/osOmBFBKjK — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 1, 2021

The newest edition of "WWE Untold" will focus on the debut of former WWE Champion AJ Styles, which was five years ago this month. Plus, fans will be able to watch the latest edition of "The Day Of." This episode will on Royal Rumble 2014. "WWE Icons: Yokozuna", "The Pat Patterson Story", and "WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair" will also drop on the network this month.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will be the newest guest on The Broken Skull Sessions

Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions in WWE

"Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions" is a fan-favorite show on the WWE Network. It features some of WWE's top stars speaking candidly with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Last month, Drew McIntyre appeared on the show. Now, another former champion will be Austin's guest.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will guest star on the newest episode of the show, which will premiere on January 10. Overall, January will be a busy month for network subscribers.