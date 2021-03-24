WWE announces new ThunderDome location

WWE has announced that the WWE ThunderDome will move to Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida after WrestleMania 37.

WWE’s shows inside the WWE ThunderDome have been held at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida over the last few months. Prior to that, the ThunderDome set had been situated at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida since August 2020.

Kevin Dunn, WWE's Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Production, said the company plans to take fans’ viewing experience “to a whole new level.”

“WWE takes great pride in providing our fans and network partners with cutting-edge production and one of the most interactive atmospheres in all of television every single week. We look forward to the next iteration of the WWE ThunderDome at Yuengling Center as we continue to take the fan experience to a whole new level.”

The first WWE event at Yuengling Center will be the April 12th episode of WWE RAW.

Fans can register to be seen on WWE ThunderDome screens at wwethunderdome.com

Yuengling Center is located on the campus of the University of South Florida. Kevin Preast, the Executive Vice President of Event Management at Vinik Sports Group, hopes the deal represents the next step in the return of live events after COVID-19.

“WWE has always been a highlight of our event mix and bringing this world-class residency to Yuengling Center only strengthens our relationship. Hosting WWE ThunderDome is another step towards a full return of hosting more events in the area.”

WWE currently holds weekly RAW and SmackDown shows inside the WWE ThunderDome, as well as monthly pay-per-view events. More than 650,000 fans have registered to appear on screens inside the arena since the ThunderDome concept launched in August 2020.