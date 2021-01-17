WWE announces the next 3 WrestleMania locations

During the commercial break on the NFL playoffs broadcasting on FOX, eagle-eyed fans spotted a big announcement from WWE regarding the next three WrestleMania events.

It was revealed, confirming recent reports, that WrestleMania 37 will indeed take place in Flordia's Raymond James Stadium. Like WrestleMania 36, the event will take place over two nights, Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11. This is a few weeks later than originally scheduled.

As well as this, WWE announced the dates and locations of WrestleMania 38 and 39.

The AT&T Stadium in Texas was unveiled as the location of WrestleMania 38, with the event so far pitched to take place on one night, Sunday, April 3.

Initially, WrestleMania 37 was supposed to be WrestleMania: Hollywood, but this has now been pushed back to 2023. WrestleMania 39 has been announced to be taking place in LA's Sofi Stadium on Sunday, April 2. Again, back to just one night.

WWE posted an official video statement on the WrestleMania update

Hosted by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in disguise, WWE posted an official announcement of the date and location of WrestleMania 37.

In the clip, various WWE Superstars including John Cena and Sasha Banks made appearances reporting on the locations of the three upcoming WrestleMania events.

The following is a press release regarding today's big announcement:

STAMFORD, Conn., – January 16, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced upcoming host cities for its annual pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, from 2021-23.

Tampa Bay: WrestleMania 37 presented by SNICKERS, Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium.

Arlington/Dallas: WrestleMania 38, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium.

Inglewood/Los Angeles: WrestleMania 39, Sunday, April 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

Click here to watch the official announcement made by John Cena®, Roman Reigns® with Paul Heyman®, Sasha Banks®, Stephanie McMahon® and Paul “Triple H®” Levesque.

“Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,” added Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

“We are elated for WrestleMania’s return to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016 when more than 101,000 fans were in attendance for WrestleMania 32,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams.

“The City of Inglewood looks forward to the opportunity to host WrestleMania in 2023 and celebrates the deferral of this year’s event to Tampa Bay so they can have their rightful WrestleMania moment. Our time will come,” said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO.

In coordination with local partners and government officials, WWE will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.

Advertisement

