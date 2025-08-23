WWE Announces Official Roman Reigns Return After Shock

WWE has officially announced Roman Reigns' return. The star was gone after a shocking incident, but had an unofficial return as well.Roman Reigns is now officially announced to be appearing at WWE RAW this coming week. However, that's not all that he's doing. The announcement was that not only was he officially returning to RAW, but he would also be opening the show with likely a promo.While Reigns showed up on RAW this week, he was not officially announced for a return, and the star's appearance came as a shock. It was not part of the night's promoted appearances, but it made for quite a moment as he came to save Jey Uso and continue his rivalry with Seth Rollins and The Vision.Uso had been wrestling Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match when things became unfair, with The Vision interfering. LA Knight and CM Punk came out to help. Reigns, who had not been seen since his injury at the hands of the Vision, and being taken off TV, suddenly appeared on the show and took out Breakker with the Spear.Now, the star will be a part of the advertised programming and open RAW, finally returning to be an attraction on the red brand before the upcoming Clash in Paris.Roman Reigns' Biggest Challenge in WWEWhile Roman Reigns is heading into Clash in Paris to face Bronson Reed, the star has a big challenge in front of him. He may be facing Reed, who has decided to keep stealing his shoes, but he also has a lot more to deal with.The star will have his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, against him and advising his opponent. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are also unlikely to keep the match fair, as they will be looking to take him out of action once again.The star is outnumbered right now and lacks a lot of friends looking to help him.