WWE Announces Official Roman Reigns Return After Shock

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 23, 2025 02:07 GMT
The announcement has been made (Credit: WWE.com)
The announcement has been made (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has officially announced Roman Reigns' return. The star was gone after a shocking incident, but had an unofficial return as well.

Ad

Roman Reigns is now officially announced to be appearing at WWE RAW this coming week. However, that's not all that he's doing. The announcement was that not only was he officially returning to RAW, but he would also be opening the show with likely a promo.

While Reigns showed up on RAW this week, he was not officially announced for a return, and the star's appearance came as a shock. It was not part of the night's promoted appearances, but it made for quite a moment as he came to save Jey Uso and continue his rivalry with Seth Rollins and The Vision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Uso had been wrestling Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match when things became unfair, with The Vision interfering. LA Knight and CM Punk came out to help. Reigns, who had not been seen since his injury at the hands of the Vision, and being taken off TV, suddenly appeared on the show and took out Breakker with the Spear.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Now, the star will be a part of the advertised programming and open RAW, finally returning to be an attraction on the red brand before the upcoming Clash in Paris.

Ad
Ad

Roman Reigns' Biggest Challenge in WWE

While Roman Reigns is heading into Clash in Paris to face Bronson Reed, the star has a big challenge in front of him. He may be facing Reed, who has decided to keep stealing his shoes, but he also has a lot more to deal with.

The star will have his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, against him and advising his opponent. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are also unlikely to keep the match fair, as they will be looking to take him out of action once again.

The star is outnumbered right now and lacks a lot of friends looking to help him.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications