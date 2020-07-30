WWE announces opening match for NXT tonight

This week's NXT is set to be another incredible show. We're continuing the series of Triple Threat matches to determine the new NXT North American Champion, with the winner of each contest added to the ladder match at TakeOver: XXX. Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis, and Timothy Thatcher, three men with quite a bit of momentum behind them, will look to qualify tonight.

We've also got Mercedes Martinez against Shotzi Blackheart, Roderick Strong taking on Johnny Gargano, and the return of the NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium. Earlier today, WWE announced what would open the show.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai in action

Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae have been a constant thorn in the sides of Tegan Nox and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. Though Nox was the first contender to Io Shirai's throne a few weeks back, they'll be teaming up tonight.

Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai have both tossed their hats in the ring as far as looking to claim the NXT Women's Championship as of late. For either one of them to prove themselves, they'll have to pick up a pinfall over the Joshi Judas tonight.

So far, the updated card for NXT is:

Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox & NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai

Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

NXT TakeOver: XXX Qualifier: Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher

Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano

Imperium returns

Be sure to tune into our NXT live card tonight!