WWE announces its plans for the women's division

WWE Evolution

The WWE women's division has come a long way since the company's inception. From getting almost no screen time in wrestling matches to headlining WrestleMania, the women of WWE have experienced quite the roller coaster ride. Had you been tuning into WWE in the early 2000s, watching the women compete in match stipulations that were meant for men at the time would have been a distant dream.

In the past five years, the WWE has undergone what is termed as the Women's Revolution. Every single woman who has stepped foot in the ring has played her part in elevating the status of women's wrestling in the WWE. No woman's contribution can be forgotten.

The inception of the Women's Revolution took place back in 2015 when #GiveDivasAChance was trending across social media. The cause of the outrage was a Tag Team Match on WWE RAW between the Bella Twins and the team of Paige & Emma. The match was heavily criticized for lasting only thirty seconds when the fans wanted more.

Since 2015, there has been no looking back for WWE's women's division. What was before deemed as the Divas Championship was named as the Women's Championship and each brand had its exclusive Title for the women's division. From then began a series of firsts for the women of WWE. Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair squared off in the first-ever Women's Hell In A Cell Match. That match marked the first time women headlined a PPV in the WWE.

The first-ever Women's Hell In A Cell Match led to the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, pitting five female Superstars for a chance to clinch the MITB briefcase. Carmella walked out victorious that night. Following that, WWE has had its women compete in a TLC match, multiple Royal Rumble Matches and even held a women's exclusive PPV called WWE Evolution.

WWE's celebration for the women's division

WWE has announced that to honor the night that marked the beginning of the Women's Revolution, the company will celebrate the upcoming week as Women's Evolution week. The full article from WWE reads:

Five years ago on July 13, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks arrived to Raw, signaling a change for women’s wrestling in WWE. In honor of this landmark night in sports-entertainment history, WWE will celebrate Women’s Evolution Week on its digital and social channels all this week. Check back with WWE’s digital platforms each day this week for exciting looks back at landmark Women’s division moments in WWE, the trailblazing Superstars who paved the way and what lies ahead for the intrepid female competitors of the future.