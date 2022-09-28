WWE announces the postponement of this weekend’s NXT live events

There will be no WWE NXT Live Events this weekend in Florida.

Hurricane Ian is greatly impacting the people of Florida right now, and the company is choosing not to put the NXT Universe in harm's way this weekend for their previously scheduled live events. Luckily for them, tonight's episode of NXT on the USA Network has already been taped and will air as scheduled.

The company released the following statement regarding the postponement of two NXT Live Events this weekend due to Hurricane Ian:

NXT UNIVERSE: Due to Hurricane Ian, the WWE NXT LIVE events this Friday, September 30th in Tampa, FL & Saturday, October 1st in Dade City, Florida will be postponed. All tickets purchased for this Friday's event in Tampa will be honored at the new event on Saturday, December 17th and all tickets purchased for this Saturday's event in Dade City will be honored at the new event on Friday, November 11th. If you have any questions about these events or would like a refund for your ticket please email [email protected] with your name and order number.

WWE's Natalya is currently in the direct path of Hurricane Ian

Clearly, the Hurricane Ian situation will greatly impact a wrestler's ability to travel in and out of Florida right now, but it's even worse for the talent who currently live there.

SmackDown Superstar Natalya took to social media today to inform everyone that she's in the direct path of the storm. Although she hasn't been asked to evacuate yet, she made it a point to say that she is taking the storm very seriously, tweeting out:

"We are currently in the direct path of Hurricane Ian, but we are in a safe enough spot not near the water, and have been preparing for the storm as much as we possibly can. We haven't been asked to evacuate but we're taking the storm very seriously. Hoping everyone stays safe *disappointed face emoji*," Natalya said in a tweet.

Nattie @NatbyNature We are currently in the direct path of Hurricane Ian, but we are in a safe enough spot not near the water, and have been preparing for the storm as much as we possibly can. We haven’t been asked to evacuate but we’re taking the storm very seriously. Hoping everyone stays safe We are currently in the direct path of Hurricane Ian, but we are in a safe enough spot not near the water, and have been preparing for the storm as much as we possibly can. We haven’t been asked to evacuate but we’re taking the storm very seriously. Hoping everyone stays safe😞

What are your thoughts on WWE postponing this weekend's NXT Live Events? Are you happy that the company was proactive in making this decision? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see WWE postpone these upcoming NXT Live Events? Yes No 12 votes so far