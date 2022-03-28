WWE announces tag match with Ronda Rousey for tonight's Raw - then deletes it

WWE made a major announcement on their Facebook page last night and then quickly removed it.

For the briefest of moments, the promotion advertised a tag team match featuring Ronda Rousey & Bianca Belair taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch for tonight’s episode of Raw.

According to a post from PWInsider, the announcement was quickly pulled afterwards.

As with pretty much anything else posted online, WWE wasn't able to remove it before at least one person captured the moment.

We also got a look at the entire post as well.

Confrontations between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, as well as The Miz and Rey Mysterio were also implied in the post. The women's tag match wasn't referenced anywhere else on the promotion's social media at the time of this writing.

Tonight's WWE Raw leads into WrestleMania

This Monday night's episode of Raw will be the last before this weekend's two-night WrestleMania event. All four women in the potential tag match mentioned above have high-profile bouts lined-up for the Show of Shows.

Lynch and Belair will battle it out for Big Time Becks' Raw Women's Championship. Flair will defend her own SmackDown title against 2022 Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey. That second bout is currently scheduled to main event Night One of WrestleMania this Saturday (we'll have more on that in an upcoming post).

It isn't unusual for the company to run this kind of bout on the Go-Home episode prior to a major PPV. It's usually set up on-screen by some sort of authority figure as an impromptu decision. It could very well be that they intended to announce this match ahead of time, then changed their minds.

Edited by Anirudh