WWE announces return of popular match; winners set to compete for a major championship  

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that a tag team turmoil match will be held to determine the next challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The coveted titles are currently held by Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. During the show, Adam Pearce booked a fatal 4-way tag team match with the winner earning an opportunity at the WWE Women's Tag Titles. The bout was won by Natalya and Piper Niven. They defeated Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile and Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae.

Pearce was involved in a backstage segment with the men's tag team division who also wanted to compete in a tag title match like the women. The RAW General Manager then announced that next week on the show, a tag team turmoil match will take place to determine who will face The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Expand Tweet

The turmoil match will most likely involve The New Day, Alpha Academy, Indus Sher, The Creed Brothers and DIY, as they were all part of the segment.

Which team do you think will win he match? Sound off in the comments below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.