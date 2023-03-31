Create

WWE announces the return of a popular premium live event after five years

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 31, 2023 02:09 IST
WWE has been heavily focused on building its three brands since the arrival of the new regime, where new heads have been placed to oversee the brand and weekly shows. Recently, the company announced the return of the Battleground Premium Live Event, but for the developmental brand.

In 2013, Vince McMahon introduced a brand new premium live event called Battleground, which often took place in July every year after its initial debut in October. However, the old regime discontinued the event after five years in 2018 and replaced it with other events.

During the recent NXT Stand & Deliver media scrum, Shawn Michaels announced that Battleground would return as a premium live event for the developmental brand in Lowell, Massachusetts, on May 28, 2023.

"We look forward to returning NXT to the road and delivering an incredible night of action to the passionate fans of Massachusetts and those watching at home," said HBK. [H/T - WWE]
Battleground is to return as an NXT event in May. https://t.co/82qxFNO5sh

The last Battleground event was held on July 23, 2017, where Jinder Mahal defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
