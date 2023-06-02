WWE announces the signing of nine new NXT trainees

WWE has announced its newest class of recruits at the Performance Center, which includes names such as Ezekiel Balogun and Tylynn Register.

All nine new signees will begin training at the PC, where they will start their journey to becoming world-renowned superstars. They will then compete on NXT, and if they make the cut, they'll move up to the main roster. Numerous stars on RAW and SmackDown have walked that path before, including Bianca Belair, Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, and Montez Ford.

The latest additions to the Performance Center were introduced during an untelevised segment on NXT. You can check out the names below:

Alexis Gray Andrezej Hughes-Murray Coy Wanner Ezekiel Balogun Hunter Smallback Kevin Robertson Melanie Brzezinski Tylynn Register Vlad Pavlenko

Multi-time champion Big E has been scouting talent for WWE's NIL program

The New Day member has been out of action for over a year due to an injury he sustained on an episode of SmackDown in March last year. During his absence, he's been scouting new talent for the company.

During an interview with These Urban Times, Big E commented on his involvement in the NIL program, stating that he's enjoyed doing it.

"I love doing it because it's an opportunity to reach out to college athletes and let them know, 'WWE might not have been something on your radar or you might not have considered it, but I'm telling you, it changed my life dramatically.' I've been able to travel the world, entertain people all across the globe, it's an incredible experience. I love it because I love college sports and I resonate with college athletes," he said.

It is currently unknown when Big E will be cleared to compete again. Many fans are anticipating his return to in-ring action.

Which wrestler would like to see a sign with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes