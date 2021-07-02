WWE announces the signing of three new Superstars

WWE has announced the signing of its next set of Performance Center recruits, with three new Superstars joining the company from Asia, having taken part in tryouts in Shanghai, China in July 2019.

Meet the newest international recruits to join the WWE Performance Center's roster. 👏 @WWEPC https://t.co/1Ab0R3QRvG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 1, 2021

The three new recruits reporting to the Performance Center are Feicheng Wang, Sean Tang and Jie Yin. The trio have varied backgrounds in professional wrestling and athletics.

Feicheng Wang is a 6-foot-2 giant who was trained by former WWE PC coach Hartley Jackson and Japanese wrestler and mixed martial artist Alexander Otsuka.

Sean Tan is a professional wrestler from Singapore who performed under the name Trexxus. He's twenty-five years old and is a former Singapore Pro Wrestling Southeast Champion.

Jie Yin is the only new recruit who doesn't have a wrestling background, but she does have extensive CrossFit experience, placing second in the CrossFit China Open and having competed in the Asia Crossfit Championship.

We're assuming that COVID-19 caused a delay in the signing of these new Superstars, hence the quite lengthy gap in between their tryout and their signing announcement.

WWE is slowly building up a great roster of Asian wrestlers

Happening now on #WWENXT: #TianSha's Xia Li & BOA take on Mercedes Martinez & Jake Atlas in mixed tag team action. pic.twitter.com/1T3iOPzNwR — Jiminy Scruff: Fully Vaccinated (#StopAAPIHate) (@jshaggy1983) June 30, 2021

Slowly but surely, WWE is putting together a great roster of Asian wrestlers with the likes of KUSHIDA, Asuka, Io Shirai, Sarray, Mia Yim and Tian Sha all receiving some spotlight on WWE programming.

It'll be very interesting to see where these three new recruits end up fitting into WWE and we here at Sportskeeda can't wait to see their development and how far they can go in the company.

Edited by Prem Deshpande