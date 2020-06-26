WWE announces a special segment on SmackDown for The Undertaker

The Undertaker has a special something lined up for him this week.

SmackDown might also air the Boneyard Match again on tonight's episode.

The Undertaker's career will be celebrated on SmackDown this week

Earlier today, WWE confirmed that this week's episode of SmackDown would feature a special tribute to The Undertaker following the legend's retirement. The tribute to The Phenom's memorable time with the promotion will revisit some of his iconic moments in the WWE.

It was also confirmed that WWE are planning to air the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles once again. As per WWE's docuseries 'The Last Ride', The Undertaker finally found a befitting end to his career and sought retirement after redeeming himself in this match against Styles at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest performers to have stepped inside the squared circle. However, over the last few years, he felt that he didn't deliver in the manner that one expects from someone like him. A disheartened Undertaker would then work towards his redemption and finally found one at the Boneyard match.

The Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles saw him bring back the 'American Badass' and also revealed a more of Mark Callaway than what we usually see. Good story-telling, cinematic settings, grasping match flow, and a well-balanced match helped both the Superstars in delivering an engaging match that is perfect for The Undertaker's send-off.

Many believe that WWE has decided to air this match again in order to fill the slots as the tapings of the weekly shows have been affected by Covid-19. Several talents and crew members were tested positive, and others are awaiting their results. It appears that WWE will once again start including old matches and videos in the upcoming episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT until there's more clarity on the production in the upcoming week.

WWE has announced they’ll re-air the Boneyard match on SmackDown as part of a tribute to the Undertaker.



Seems like this is being done as a safety while awaiting test results for everybody.



https://t.co/pNF8Qmtma2 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 26, 2020

The Undertaker's retirement from WWE

Advertisement

In the final episode of 'The Last Ride', The Undertaker stated that he has achieved everything in the ring and has nothing left to return for. WWE effectively confirmed his retirement by posting "Thank you 'Taker" on the social media websites.

The Undertaker, however, also left the possibility of his return open by saying that he would do what Vince McMahon needs him to do. It remains to be seen if this truly is the end of The Undertaker's illustrious WWE career.