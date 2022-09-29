WWE confirms huge multi-man stipulation match for Gunther at Extreme Rules; 4-time world champion involved

WWE has stacked this year's edition of Extreme Rules with several matches, including unique stipulations, all of which have had organic builds. Another one has recently been added to the card, involving Intercontinental Champion Gunther and his rival Sheamus.

The two adversaries will lead their respective trios, Imperium and The Brawling Brutes, into another titanic clash at the upcoming premium live event. This is a continuation of their rivalry, which began with a brilliant Intercontinental Championship match at Clash at the Castle.

WWE announced on its official Twitter handle that they will face each other in a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. It will essentially be a No Holds Barred Match with the addition of Shillelaghs, the traditional Irish weapon.

WWE @WWE



At



ms.spr.ly/6012d8w28 At #ExtremeRules , The #BrawlingBrutes and #Imperium will look to rip each other apart in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match! 🚨👊🚨👊🚨At #ExtremeRules, The #BrawlingBrutes and #Imperium will look to rip each other apart in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match!ms.spr.ly/6012d8w28 https://t.co/2wbUVzppzc

Only one Donnybrook Match has taken place in WWE so far. Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a violent classic on the July 29 episode of SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior will want to get a win back in what seems to be his signature bout.

Meanwhile, he is set to face Gunther in a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship on the October 7 episode of SmackDown, which is the night before Extreme Rules.

What does the rest of the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 card look like?

As mentioned above, Extreme Rules is filled with exciting stipulation matches. WWE has appropriately built each of them, unlike last year's event, which only featured one "extreme" contest.

The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium is the sixth bout added to the card, which also features the following matches:

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle - Fight Pit Match Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross - Strap Match Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley - Ladder Match for the RAW Women's Championship Edge vs. Finn Balor - 'I Quit' Match The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium - Six-man tag team Donnybrook Match

Which match on the card are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at Extreme Rules? The Brawling Brutes Imperium 5 votes so far